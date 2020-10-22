Toyota Innova, Fortuner, other models covered by 'special service campaign' on fuel pump concerns

MANILA - Toyota Philippines on Thursday announced a special service campaign for the Fortuner, Innova, Altis, FJ Cruiser, Alphard and Prado models due to fuel pump concerns.

The fuel pump replacement is free, Toyota Motor Philippines said in a statement.

The production period for the affected models range from 2013 to 2019.

"The special service campaign is already declared with the DTI and Toyota Motor Philippines, through its dealership network, are already contacting concerned customers through official notification letters. Concerned customers will be invited to their Toyota Dealerships and fuel pump will be replaced at no cost to our customers," Toyota Motor Philippines said.