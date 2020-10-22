Over 1 million tapped in first 8 days of national ID registration: NEDA

MANILA - The mass registration for the national ID system reached over 1 million heads of low-income households during the first 8 days after its kick-off, Acting Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Kendrick Chua said Thursday.

The Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) started collecting data earlier this month.

As of Oct. 20, the registration exceeded its target of 300,000, with only 82 percent of enumerators deployed, based on the data shown by Chua in a briefing.

"National ID registration Step 1 exceeded 1 million on our 8th day (Oct 20)," Chua said.

The average total transaction time per registration is just 10.7 minutes, with 5.4 minutes spent per registrant, Chua said.

Mass registration will be conducted in phases to minimize exposure to COVID-19, the Philippine Statistics Authority earlier said.

Step 1 involves going to houses of selected pre-registrants to get their information and schedule a date for them to go to the registration center.

Step 2 is when pre-registrants head to the registration centers on Nov. 25 for their biometric capture, the agency said.

The initial 32 provinces targeted for registration were selected based on the low instance of COVID-19 in each province. The goal is to register at least 5 million to 10 million this year, PSA Assistant Secretary Rosalinda Bautista earlier said.

Chua had said the national ID would give the unbanked members of the population access to financial services, and would curb corruption in the delivery of social aid during times of crisis.