Globe tells mobile customers: Move to 4G/LTE to avoid slow data service

A citizen uses hi mobile phone in Quezon City on August 16, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Globe Telecom on Thursday said mobile subscribers should migrate to 4G/LTE to avoid intermittent or slow connection.

The telco earlier announced that it has removed 3G SIMs across its retail and distribution chains in a bid to push 4G/LTE and 5G-ready SIM migration.

“These efforts, however, will not be felt if our customers will not make the effort to move away from 3G technology to 4G/LTE. If they are still using the old devices and old SIM cards, our customers are depriving themselves of the convenience, speed and efficiency of 4G LTE,” Globe vice president for Mobile Business KD Dizon said.

"Shifting to 4G/LTE will help address experiences of weak or intermittent signal and slow or no data services," the Ayala-led telco said.

Globe said 4G/LTE enabled SIMs allow compatible phones to connect to the internet faster. It is also smoother and can do things faster compared to 3G "with the least amount of time" and with wider coverage, itsaid.

Simply put, using 4G/LTE SIM means consumers can download content, view web pages and play games faster, Globe said.



Globe said it has upgraded some 7,700 cell sites this year. Its rival PLDT also announced ramped up network enhancements in a bid to improve connectivity in the country.

RELATED VIDEO: