Facebook launches dating service in Europe

Reuters

Posted at Oct 22 2020 10:02 AM | Updated as of Oct 22 2020 11:08 AM

Facebook Inc said on Wednesday it is launching its dating service, Facebook Dating, in 32 countries in Europe after the launch was delayed earlier this year due to regulatory concerns.

The social media company postponed the rollout of the service in Europe in February after Ireland's Data Protection Commissioner (DPC), the main regulator in the European Union for a number of the world's biggest technology firms including Facebook, raised concerns about the launch.

Facebook Dating announced the launch of the services in the United States in September last year. It is currently available in 20 other countries.

