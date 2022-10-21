Photo from the Office of the Press Secretary/Instagram



MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday met with his Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC) to tackle the Philippines’ agricultural priorities in the next 6 years, the Office of the Press Secretary said.

Marcos “received recommendations from the PSAC on digital farming methods and supply chain improvement strategies to ensure food security,” the OPS said in a statement.

“The PSAC also proposed the review of the policies and structure of the National Food Authority (NFA) to enable the agency to operate as a logistics hub and reduce losses for the government,” it said.

The President mentioned a plan to institutionalize the Department of Science and Technology’s digital platform Sarai so that agricultural stakeholders could use its site-specific crop advisories based on data gathered from Diwata micro-satellite.

“Through the DOST program, farmers and fishermen will be able to access real-time and updated information on farm conditions, including weather outlook, drought and flooding forecasting, disease detection and infestation,” the OPS said.

“To improve the income of farmers, Marcos ordered the acceleration of replanting of coconut trees and distribution of seedings as well as intercropping for better land use.”

The President - who also heads the Department of Agriculture - ordered a review on the Act for Salt Iodization Nationwide (ASIN) law to revive salt farming as an additional livelihood for the fisherfolk to augment their income.

The ASIN Law requires the addition of iodine to salt intended for animal and human consumption in a bid to eradicate micronutrient malnutrition in the country.

Food security is a key program of the current administration, with the President saying during the campaign that it would be possible to reduce the price of rice to P20 per kilo.

Marcos earlier said that he would only step down as head of the Department of Agriculture once the agency’s “functions are properly institutionalized and the structural changes that we need to make in the DA have been made.”