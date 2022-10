A customer shops at a discount drug store in Tokyo, Japan, 16 May 2022. For 14 months in a row, the domestic corporate goods price index increased by a record 10 percent from the same month of 2021 due to increasing energy and materials costs due to the war in Ukraine and a weaker yen. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

TOKYO - Japan's core consumer prices rose 3.0 percent in September year-on-year, the government said Friday, the highest level since 2014, as the falling yen and rising energy costs hit households hard.

The data, which excludes volatile fresh food prices, brings inflation well above the Bank of Japan's long-term 2.0 percent goal. But the central bank believes the rises are temporary and has declined to boost interest rates like its peers in other economies.