'No contract awarded yet' for proposed NAIA Expansion project: DOTr

A child touches his face shield as they wait to enter the NAIA Terminal 1 in Paranaque City on August 19, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The Department of Transportation said Wednesday no contract has been awarded yet for the proposed NAIA Expansion project.

A proposal will be evaluated and approved by the National Economic and Development Authority Investment Coordination Committee (NEDA-ICC) and the NEDA Board before it proceeds, the DOTr said in a statement.

"Allow us to set the record straight, once and for all, that there is no contract awarded yet, or any agreement decided upon, on the NAIA Expansion project," DOTr Usec. for Planning Ruben Reinoso said.

The agency was responding to "circulating misinformed reports" on an unsolicited proposal for a NAIA Expansion project, it said.

Reinoso said the DOTr has only "endorsed" a proposal to the NEDA ICC under its protocols.

No other details about the said proposal has been disclosed.

The Manila International Airport Authority is the primary grantor for unsolicited proposal and will be the contracting party to the concession agreement, the DOTr said.

The MIAA will only start negotiating with the proponent once the terms have been defined and approved by the NEDA Board, the agency said.

Various projects have been approved in order to decongest Manila's main gateway including the NAIA rehabilitation project and the New Manila International Airport project in Bulacan.