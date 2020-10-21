China vice premier says economy will very likely achieve positive growth this year
Reuters
Posted at Oct 21 2020 04:07 PM
BEIJING - China's Vice Premier Liu He said on Wednesday the economy will very likely achieve positive growth this year, adding that China's prudent monetary policy should be kept appropriate and flexible, and liquidity reasonably ample.
On Monday, China reported gross domestic product grew 0.7 percent in January to September from a year earlier, versus a contraction of 1.6 percent in the first half following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.
More details to follow.
