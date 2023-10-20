PLDT, Smart warn vs fake advisories from banks, e-wallets

MANILA - PLDT and Smart warned subscribers of an uptick in fake advisories supposedly sent by banks and e-wallets.

PLDT and Smart's Cyber Security Operations division said the fake advisories have become more sophisticated.

“Without scrutinizing these fake advisories, one can easily be fooled into thinking they were officially released by the bank. We need to take the time in going over these messages,” said Angel Redoble, FVP and Chief Information Security Officer at PLDT.

Redoble said scammers have become familiar with the dialogues used by official bank agents and that they can sound very convincing.

PLDT and Smart have shared a set of guidelines to assist the public in fortifying their online banking accounts and warding off potential scams

The guidelines include: remaining vigilant about unsolicited communications, verifying the source, guarding personal information, using strong, unique passwords, enabling multi-factor authentication, keeping software up to date, and promptly reporting suspicious activities.

PLDT said that it thwarted over 5.5 million SMShing messages last September and blacklisted more than 21,000 mobile numbers involved in fraudulent activities.

The PLDT Group also thwarted over 1.6 billion attempts to access malicious domains in the same period.