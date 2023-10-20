Oil prices expected to rise anew; sugar price may drop

Movements in the prices of basic commodities such as oil, sugar, and rice are expected soon due to various factors affecting the market, officials said on Friday.

After several rounds of rollbacks, prices of petroleum products are expected to go up next week.

Based on DOE's estimates from its sources, price of gasoline will go up by P0.65 to 0.85, diesel by P1.15 to 1.35, and kerosene by P1.20 to 1.40.

DOE Assistant Director Rodela Romero said the war between Israel and Hamas plays a large role on the oil price hike.

She said escalating tension jacked up the price of oil, which coincides with tighter supply and calls for oil embargo on Israel.

"Kapag nagkaroon ng solusyon yung geopolitical conflict sa Israel at Palestine, magno-normalize. Tataas na naman ang demand, expect natin na maganda naman magiging resulta, kasi sa pagtaas ng demand, tataas presyo," Romero said.

Meanwhile, sugar prices are expected to go down due to lower millgate prices.

According to the Philippine Sugar Millers Association (PSMA), retail price should be reflected as millgate prices started on the lower end.

“Given the lower mill gate prices of sugar at the start of the current crop year 2023-24, which started in September 1, there should be downward adjustments in retail sugar prices," said Jesus L. Barrera, PSMA Executive Director.

SRA said retail price of refined sugar should be somewhere around P80 per kilo.

"Yung farm gate po kasi natin compared to the same time last year, bumaba po tayo ng almost P10 or lagpas pa ng 10 sa brown sugar so sa ngayon po nanotice natin in the last 3 weeks of monitoring, bumababa na po yung retail price ng brown sugar," said SRA Administrator Pablo Luis Azcona.

RELATED VIDEO