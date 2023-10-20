NFA downplays alleged spike in palay prices

MANILA — The reimposition of a rice price ceiling is not yet being considered despite the reported increase in palay prices, National Food Authority Administrator Roderico Bioco said on Friday.

He said that based on NFA’s monitoring, the palay price of P28 to P30 per kilo reported by agricultural group SINAG is more of an “outlier”, adding that it is fueled by “speculation” in anticipation of the effects of the El Nino phenomenon.

“For now they’re the outliers. It’s still not the median or the mean of the market. We’re still seeing P24-P26 (per kilo of palay). If our market is healthily supplied, that should keep the (rice) prices below P50 (per kilo)," Bioco told the media.

"It’s fueled more by speculation rather than fundamentals,” he added.

SINAG on Thursday proposed the reimposition of the price cap on rice saying unscrupulous players were creating artificial price hikes.

The group said it is wary of a possible repeat of the rice price spikes last August, which traders tried to justify by citing high farm gate costs of palay or unmilled rice.

Bioco meanwhile assured that government agencies are guarding against possible “opportunistic” and “improper” trade.

“Binabantayan naman’ yun ng Department of Agriculture, DTI, and mga kasamahan natin sa NBI and Bureau of Customs. The President is putting a lot of emphasis on that, so that ‘yung unnecessary, opportunistic or improper conduct of trade has to be minimized or even eliminated,” he said.