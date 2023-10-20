New Pangasinan expressway to be built by San Miguel

MANILA -- San Miguel Corporation confirmed it has signed two deals with the Pangasinan provincial government for the development of the Pangasinan Link Expressway.

San Miguel told the stock exchange that an affiliate and subsidiary signed the Toll Concession Agreement and Joint Venture Agreement with the Pangasinan LGU to construct and operate the 76.8-kilometer Pangasinan Link Expressway.

The deals were signed on Oct. 19, SMC said.

San Miguel made the disclosure to clarify a report by a local broadsheet which was published on Thursday.

SMC also operates the 89-kilometer Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway (TPLEX).

Earlier this year, the National Economic and Development Authority also approved San Miguel's unsolicited proposal to extend the TPLEX to the Ilocos Region.

The 59.4-kilometer TPLEX Extension Project is estimated to be worth P23.4 billion.

