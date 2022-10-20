

MANILA - The Philippines ranks as the second worst country in terms of pension system, according to the 14th annual Mercer CFA Institute Global Pension Index which measures retirement funds based on adequacy, sustainability and integrity.

The Philippines' ranked 43rd out of the 44 countries evaluated. It also received a "D" grade which means that the system has some desirable features but also "major weaknesses" that need to be addressed, Mercer Asia Wealth Business Leader Janet Li said.

"In the Philippines so we have highlighted in our report the overall assessment of the Philippines system it has received the D grade in our report this year," Li told ANC.

According to the study, the Philippines received a total score of 42. 0 based on its rating on adequacy, sustainability and integrity, which are at 40.5, 52.3 and 30, respectively.

In terms of integrity, the study showed that the Philippines scored the lowest globally.

"For integrity, which considers three broad areas of the pension system, namely regulation and governance, protection and communication for members, and operating costs, Hong Kong SAR had the highest value (87.6) with the Philippines’ retirement income system scoring the lowest (30.0) in Asia and globally," the study said.

Meanwhile, Thailand ranked 44th in the list with a total score of 41.7, data showed.

But Li said there are ways to improve the Philippines' ranking including the following:

Increasing the minimum level of support for the poorest ages individual

Increasing coverage of employees in occupational pension schemes, thereby increasing the level of contributions and assets

Setting aside funds in the public system for the future, thereby reducing reliance on the pay-as-you-go system

Introducing non-cash-out options for retirement plan proceeds to be preserved for retirement purposes

Improving the governance requirements for the private pension system

Iceland topped the list followed by Netherlands, Denmark, Israel and Finland.