BPI posts P10.1-B net income in third quarter

Bank of the Philippine Islands n Makati on January 19, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Bank of the Philippine Islands said on Thursday it has posted a net income of P10.1 billion in the third quarter due to higher revenues.

Revenues generated for the period reached P29.8 billion, up 26.8 percent, BPI said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

This brought the total net income for the first 9 months of the year to P30.5 billion while revenues reached P87.5 billion, higher by 22.1 percent for the period, the bank said.

In terms of provisions for bad loans, BPI booked P7.5 billion or 26.8 percent lower compared to the same period last year. Non-performing loan ratio is at 1.94 percent while NPL coverage ratio is at 176.9 percent as of September, it said.

BPI earlier announced its merger plans with the Gokongwei-led Robinsons Bank Corp subject to shareholders and regulatory approvals.

The Ayala-led bank said the deal would "unlock various synergies" and expand their businesses.

RELATED VIDEO: