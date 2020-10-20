Skyway 3 set to open in December, 'free' to use for a month says San Miguel

Skyway 3. Courtesy of Dim Valencia/DPWH

MANILA - San Miguel Corp said Tuesday it will have a soft opening of the entire 18-km Skyway 3 expressway in December and that the new toll road will be free to all motorists for an entire month.

San Miguel president Ramon Ang said the company was confident that it would be able to open Skyway 3 by December despite rains hampering finishing works, including the laying and proper curing of asphalt.

Ang also committed that for the first month, motorists can use the entire 18-kilometer length of Skyway 3 from Buendia to NLEX for free.

“We have all waited long for this project, so this is the best way we can welcome everyone, by making Skyway 3 free for one month,” Ang said.

Skyway 3 connects the North and South Luzon expressways, and is expected to cut travel time between the country's 2 main toll roads to just 20 minutes from 3 hours at present.



“With Skyway 3, we will improve the daily commutes and lives of so many Filipinos. We will lessen their time spent in traffic on the road, we can increase both their productivity and time spent with their families,” Ang said.

For over a year now, San Miguel also partially opened for public use the Buendia to Plaza Dilao section of Skyway 3. It has remained open and free to date for use by the public without any toll.

San Miguel said it was also targeting to deliver the northbound section of the Skyway extension project, which connects SLEX directly to Skyway from Susanna Heights in Muntinlupa, by December.

With this, travel from Susanna Heights through the Skyway System including Skyway 3, all the way to the Balintawak toll plaza of the NLEX, will only take 20 minutes, Ang said.

Meanwhile, travel time from Magallanes to Balintawak will be just 15 minutes; Balintawak to NAIA will be just 15 minutes, and Valenzuela to Makati will only take 10 minutes.