Retailers vow to follow health protocols during mall-wide sales

Social distancing and other protocols to curb the spread of COVID-19 are implemented inside SM North in Quezon City on May 27, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippine Retailers Association said Tuesday its members would follow minimum health protocols and strictly enforce physical distancing during mall-wide sales.

Government last week allowed sales in malls ahead of the holidays even as the country continued to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Tinatiming natin ito. Pinayagan na tayo yung mall-wide, ang gusto natin masiguro talaga ang kaligtasan ng ating mamimili at nakikipagcoordinate kaming mabuti sa ahensya ng gobyerno at mga local government units na nasasakupan ng mga mall," PRA president Rosemarie Ong told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(We're timing this. We've been allowed to hold mall-wide sales, we want to ensure the safety of our shoppers and we are coordinating with government agencies and local government units.)

"Hindi na siguro gaya nung pre-COVID na dadagsain tayo ng mga tao. Siguro ito talaga magiimpose tayo ng discipline sa tulong ng mga ahensiya ng gobyerno at mga LGU na aalalay at susuporta."

(It will not be like during pre-COVID times with big crowds. We will impose discipline with the help of government agencies and LGUs.)

Customers will be required to wear face masks and face shields and follow crowd control measures, Ong said.

"Maglalagay tayo ng markings, lahat ng paraan para maipatupad natin ang kaligtasan ng ating mamimili," she said.

(Markings will be placed, we will do everything we can to ensure the safety of our customers.)

The COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year prompted malls to close, with only shops selling necessities such as groceries and drugstores allowed to operate.