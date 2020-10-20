LTO extends driver's licenses validity for age groups 17-21, 60-65 until Dec. 31

MANILA - The Land Transportation Office said Tuesday it has extended until Dec. 31 the validity of expired licenses whose owners were previously restricted from going outside due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The agency has resumed services for those aged 17 to 21 and 60 to 65 years old following government's easing of age restrictions, its chief Edgar Galvante told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

The registration of vehicles ending in 9 and 0 are also extended until Dec 31, Galvante added.

"Dati di nakakalabas younger than 19. Kung sila ay qualified mag-apply ng lisensya, they will be entertained," Galvante said.

(Those younger than 19 years old were previously not allowed to go outside their homes. If they are qualified to apply for a license, they will be entertained.)

Senior citizens will be given priority, he added.