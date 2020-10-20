LRT-1 hikes passenger capacity to 30 pct, assures safety protocols in place

LRT-1 at 30% passenger capacity. October 19, 2020 / Handout

MANILA - The Light Rail Manila Corp (LRMC), private operator and maintenance provider of LRT-1 on Tuesday said safety protocols are in place as passenger capacity of trains increased following looser restrictions on public transportation.

Train lines in Metro Manila on Monday increased their capacity to 30 percent from the current 13 to 18 percent to ferry more passengers as public transport remains limited amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Government earlier allowed a one-seat apart policy on public vehicles as companies said they can't afford shuttle services for their workers.

"Following the Department of Transportation’s directive to gradually increase the maximum passenger capacity of trains and adhere to OPLAN AIR... LRMC will adjust passenger loading capacity to 30 percent gradually up to 50 percent later on," LRMC said in a statement.

Passenger control will be implemented using its "passenger limit per platform strategy", which means a defined number of passengers are allowed to board per station, it said.

“Rail Public Transportation is an enabler of our consumer driven economy. Our mission remains to provide safe transportation, and we achieve this using best in class safety protocols. In addition, we study the passenger behavior and target disinfection on the places most in contact of the passengers. These are measured by our team weekly, and adjustments are made to the priority areas for cleaning. I can assure our commuters that the LRT-1 system is safe,” said LRMC president and CEO Juan Alfonso.

LRMC added it is also conducting a study on its safety protocols aimed at applying overseas best practices in train systems.