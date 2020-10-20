3G out, 4G LTE-5G ready SIMs in: Globe tells consumers to upgrade for faster connection

Stacked SIM cards are shown in this ABS-CBN News file photo.

MANILA - Globe on Tuesday announced it has completely removed consumer 3G SIMs across its retail and distribution chains as it pushes subscribers to switch to faster 4G LTE/5G-ready SIMs.

“We urge our customers to switch to 4G LTE/5G-ready SIMs to be able to maximize Globe’s network upgrades and optimization,” said Globe executive vice president Bernie Llamzon.

Globe said its stores and partner retailers were ready to help consumers make switching SIMs easier.

The Ayala-led telco said that since 4G LTE was introduced years ago, many telecom companies across the world had also stopped offering 3G services while others are already in the process of doing the same.



"To check if they are still using 2G or 3G SIM, Globe customers may text SIM CHECK to 8080," Globe said.

Once verified, customers may secure an online appointment via https://glbe.co/abs-queue or the GlobeOne app before dropping by at the Globe Store for SIM replacement, it added.

Postpaid 3G users meanwhile may skip the Store visit altogether and simply request for SIM change via the GlobeOne app. The new SIM will be delivered to their registered address by a courier.



Globe also warns customers that any SIM change should be done directly at a Globe Store or through the Globe One app to avoid being targeted by scammers.