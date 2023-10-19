President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. leads the celebration of the Philippine Coast Guard’s 122nd founding anniversary at Pier 15 of South Harbor, Port Area, Manila on Oct. 17, 2023. Alfred Arias, NIB-PNA

MANILA — Investment pledges from President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr's foreign trips since 2022 have hit P3.94 trillion, Malacañang said Thursday.

In a social media post, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said the investment pledges were projected to yield around 200,000 jobs.

The investment pledges include the following:

- Indonesia (Sept. 4-6, 2022)- P426,144,418,830

- Singapore (Sept. 6-7, 2022)- P356,284,812,000

- US (Sept. 18-24, 2022)- P211,651,047,046

- Thailand (Nov 16-19, 2022)- P251,687,436,000

- Belgium (Dec. 11-14, 2022)- P119,595,114,340

- The Netherlands (Dec. 15-17, 2022) - P367,866,247,502

- China (Jan. 3-5, 2023) - P1,384,416,201,168

- Japan (Feb. 8-12, 2023) - P721,320,600,000

- US (Apr. 30 - May 4, 2023) - P73,794,426,552

- Malaysia (July 25-27, 2023) - P15,813,567,000

- Indonesia (Sept. 5-7, 2023) - P1,220,696,400

- Singapore (Sept. 14-17, 2023) - P11,000,000,000

Some trips were not covered in the list, such as Marcos' visit to Switzerland in January, Indonesia in May, and Cambodia last year.

Marcos met with ASEAN leaders in Indonesia and Cambodia.

The President has so far embarked on 16 overseas trips during his over one year in office.

He is set to visit Saudi Arabia for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations-Gulf Cooperation Council (ASEAN-GCC) Summit on Friday.

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) earlier this week said around P700 billion of investment approvals have been recorded as of end-September, with an official saying this was a 102 percent increase from last year.

The Philippines has traditionally lagged behind its regional neighbors in terms of attracting foreign investments.

Despite the investment commitments made since last year, net inflows of foreign direct investments fell 14.7 percent to $4.7 billion in the January to July period, according to data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

The BSP said FDI net inflows declined amid concerns over slowing global growth.

The government is hoping that reforms to the country's investment laws will be able to attract more capital to the country.