MANILA -- Sixty-two percent of overseas Filipinos are looking to come back home in the next five years, recruitment firm Robert Walters Philippines said Thursday.

"This is an increase from 2021, which saw 54 percent of respondents keen to consider coming home," Rober Walters said citing the results of its study.

In a statement, Robert Walters Philippines said most Pinoys abroad want to come home to take care of aging parents and be closer to family in the Philippines.

Others said they just want to retain a strong emotional, social, and cultural connection to their homeland.

However, 38 percent of respondents said are reluctant to return over their concerns about the Philippine economy.

Of those who said they are hesitant to return, 80 percent said believe that the economy is more stable overseas. Others say the salary-to-cost-of-living ratio is better abroad than in the Philippines.

Seventy five percent said they are thinking twice about returning because of differences in compensation and benefits. Some 56 percent said the standard of living in the Philippines is lower.

In addition, 33 percent of all respondents said they would only accept a Philippines compensation package that is market-aligned for their experience and the role being offered.

Robert Walters Philippines Director Alejandro Perez-Higuero said employers should consider hiring returning overseas Filipino professionals.

"These returning professionals often possess enhanced technical skills and a more adaptable mindset, honed through their experiences in diverse international environments," he noted.

"Their agility in responding to the changing business landscape can provide a significant advantage to organizations as they are able to come up with innovative strategies to help achieve business objectives,” he added.