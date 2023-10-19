Economic team to help with review Maharlika fund IRR: DBM

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signs Republic Act 11954 or the Maharlika Investment Fund Act in a ceremony at the Kalayaan Hall of Malacañan Palace in Manila on July 18, 2023. Rolando Mailo, NIB-PNA

MANILA -- Department of Budget and Management (DBM) Secretary Amenah Pangandaman on Thursday said the economic team will help with the review of the Maharlika Investment Fund's (MIF) implementing rules and regulations (IRR).

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. suspended the MIF's implementation as he wanted to study its IRR, said Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin.

"The economic team will work closely with the President to prudently review all provisions line by line and make sure that all things are in order," Pangandaman said in a statement.

"We will also take this opportunity to engage in more multi-stakeholder groundwork in preparation for the launch of the MIF," she added.

Opposition Senator Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel on Wednesday urged President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. to abandon and scrap the Maharlika Investment Fund, saying the government does not have any money to spare to fund it.

Pimentel's statement came after state lenders Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) and the Land Bank of the Philippines sought regulatory relief for flexibility to comply with the capitalization requirement set by the Philippine central bank.

Despite its suspension, Marcos said the MIF would be operational by the end of the year.

"The organization of the Maharlika Fund proceeds apace. And what I have done though, is that we have found more improvements we can make, specifically to the organizational structure of the Maharlika Fund," he said.

