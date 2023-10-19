MANILA -- The Philippines booked a balance of payments (BOP) deficit of $414 million in September 2023, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said on Thursday.

This was lower than the $2.3 billion BOP deficit in the same period last year, the BSP said.

"The BOP deficit in September 2023 reflected net outflows arising mainly from the National Government’s (NG) payments of its foreign currency debt obligations," the central bank said in a statement.

Despite the September deficit, the cumulative BOP position posted a surplus of $1.7 billion in the first 9 months of the year, data showed. This is a reversal from the $7.8 billion deficit in the same comparable period, the BSP said.

"Based on preliminary data, this development reflected mainly the improvement in the balance of trade and the higher net inflows from personal remittances, trade in services, and foreign borrowings by the [national government]," it said.

Meanwhile, the country's gross international reserves (GIR) level fell to $98.1 billion as of the end of September, from $99.6 billion in August, according to central bank data.

The latest GIR level represents a more than adequate external liquidity buffer equivalent to 7.3 months' worth of imports of goods and payments of services and primary income, the BSP said.

It is also about 5.7 times the country's short-term external debt based on original maturity and 3.6 times based on residual maturity, the central bank added.