Airfares may rise in Nov amid higher fuel surcharges

MANILA -- Airfares may increase anew in November, as the Civil Aeronautics Board allowed higher fuel surcharges.

CAB adjusted the fuel surcharge to Level 7 in November from 6 this month.

Low-cost carrier AirAsia said this means a possible increase of between P219 to P689 for domestic flights and P772.71 to P1,124.26 for international flights.

Fuel surcharges were at Level 4 from June to August.

There are 20 levels in CAB's fuel surcharge matrix.

The agency said airlines that wish to impose or collect fuel surcharges must file their application before the effectivity period to ensure that rates will fall within the allowed level.

AirAsia meanwhile advised travelers to book early to mitigate the effects of higher fuel surcharges.

“AirAsia guests can also seek further relief from the anticipated adjustments in ticket prices brought about by the volatility of global fuel prices by advance booking, especially for future travels as travel and vacation time peak in the remaining months of Q4 for many Filipinos," said Public Affairs Head, First Officer Steve Dailisan.

