MANILA - The Philippines should consider recruiting IT professors and teachers from other countries to level up its tech education and produce more talents, PLDT chairman Manny Pangilinan said on Wednesday.

At PLDT Digicon 2022, Pangilinan said the country faces a challenge of not just teaching "proper" IT courses, but also finding experts who can teach these fields.

“I think, apart from providing the means for our students to acquire this IT knowledge, is [the challenge of] who will teach them?" he said.

"We need professors, we need to import them, some of them anyway, to be able to precisely accomplish the kind of IT engineers that we need in the future and produce a surplus," he added.

Pangilinan said more information technology talents are needed to fuel the country's push for digitalization.

Scholarships sponsored by the private sector for the education of IT professionals and software engineers, among others, are helpful, but the country needs a "surplus" to prepare for poaching, Pangilinan said.

He said he was asked by a chief transformation officer of a global conglomerate if there were enough IT people, software engineers and programmers in the country.

"I said no, not enough and it's exacerbated by the fact that whichever IT persons we graduate are poached abroad. If now foreign countries are getting our basketball players I suppose they will get more importantly the IT person," the PLDT chairman said.

In 2020, computer network jobs ranked as the second highest paying job, according to recruitment portal Jobstreet. Meanwhile, encoders, engineers, virtual assistants, and IT professionals were among the top remote jobs in the country, according to a June 2022 study by the same platform.

Aside from talents, Pangilinan said connectivity is also prerequisite to digital transformation along with digital solutions that could make processes more efficient.

"You cannot have the Internet or a digital world without the very basic infrastructure that is digital by itself," he said.

PLDT has invested some $10 billion in the past 10 years in infrastructure alone, he added.

"I think we have those three basic ingredients then it could it provide an impetus to the digital pivot that we all want this country to take," Pangilinan said.

RELATED VIDEO: