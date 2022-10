A sign for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) outside its headquarters in Washington, DC, USA, Oct. 14, 2020. The IMF World Bank Group 2020 annual fall meeting has gone virtual due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Jim Lo Scalzo, EPA-EFE

WASHINGTON - The IMF said that Britain's almost full reversal of a debt-fuelled mini-budget signals commitment to "fiscal discipline," after it called for consistent policies at the fund's annual meetings last week.

"The UK authorities' recent policy announcements signal commitment to fiscal discipline and help better align fiscal and monetary policy in the fight against inflation," an IMF spokesperson said in a statement.

