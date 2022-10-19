MANILA - GCash is now accepted in select establishments in several Asian countries, the company said on Wednesday.

Users of the popular e-wallet can now pay for their purchases using the app in South Korea, Japan, Singapore and Malaysia, thanks to a collaboration with Alipay+ the company said.

"For those flying to South Korea, you can use GCash in Alipay+ partner establishments located at Myeong-Dong, Dong Dae Moon, Hong Dae, Itaewon, and at Seoul Namsan Tower. These include Hyundai DFS, Lotte, Line Friends, Shilla DFS, Haidilao, Starbucks, and Paris Baguette," GCash said.

Those who are traveling to Malaysia, can use GCash in convenience stores like KK Mart and Happy Mart, food options such as Tealive, Mydin and Dunkin Donut, and at Bake with Yen, the company added.

GCash can also be used at Lotte and Shilla Duty Free shops at Changi Airport, Bengawan Solo, Swensens, Fragrance and when taking a ComfortDelgro Taxi, the Ayala-led fintech said.

"In Japan, you can find several retail and food merchants in select cities like Shibuya, Asakusa, Shinjuku, Odaiba where you can shop at places like Takashimaya, Isetan Shinjuku, Odakyu, and 24hr department store Don Quixote, Rayard Miyashita Park and Tokyo Solamachi Mall, or eat at favorites like Ichiran Ramen, Kani-Doraku, and Kura Sushi."

GCash said users need to look for establishments with an in-store display of the Alipay+ sign.

Use of the GCash app will not be subject to any service fees, said CEO of GCash, Martha Sazon.

