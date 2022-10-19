MANILA - Travelers planning to take trips in November can expect air ticket prices to go down after the Civil Aeronautics Board ordered airlines to reduce fuel surcharges.

CAB said that based on its monitoring of fuel prices, the fuel surcharge should go down to Level 8 from Level 9.

Jet fuel prices from September 10 to October 9 averaged P42.87 per liter, CAB said, corresponding to Level 8 in the CAB matrix.

This means that the fuel surcharge from Manila to Cebu, for instance, is reduced to P503 from P571.

Flag carrier Philippine Airlines stated that the new surcharges will apply to tickets that will be purchased in November.

"We are pleased to comply. We shall implement the adjustments to our fuel surcharges in line with the latest CAB directive. This piece of good news comes at a time when we are increasing flight capacity across our domestic and international route networks." Philippine Airlines spokesperson Cielo Villaluna said.

Budget airline AirAsia Philippines said it expects higher flight demand with the reduced fuel surcharges.

“We’re expecting to meet a high average of 90 to 95 percent in domestic load factor this fourth quarter,” said Steve Dailisan, AirAsia Philippines Head of Communications and Public Affairs.

Cebu Pacific also said the adjusted fuel surcharges will encourage more people to travel.

"This is a welcome development. We look forward to the lower fuel surcharge which should help make fares more affordable and stimulate air travel as we get nearer the Christmas season," said said Xander Lao, Cebu Pacific Chief Commercial Officer.

CAB is required to review the surcharge level every two months based on a two-month average price of jet fuel. Airlines must then secure approval from the CAB before it implements the increase.

