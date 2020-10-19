SSS extends contribution payment deadline to Nov. 30

MANILA - The Social Security System said it has extended further the contribution payment deadline to Nov. 30 in consideration of those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

In a new circular, the SSS said regular employers could pay their employee's contributions from February to October 2020 until Nov. 30. It is also aligned with the Bayanihan to Recover as One law, it said.

Contribution payments from January to September of self-employed, voluntary and non-working spouse members and household employers may also be paid until the new deadline, it said.

Likewise, employers with SSS-approved installment proposals are given until the end of November to deposit post-dated checks which fall due on March to October 2020, the SSS said.

"Contribution payments of employers for the said applicable periods would not incur penalties if paid within the deadline," the state-run pension fund said.

The agency said since Nov. 30 is a holiday, payments could be made on the next working day.

Employers and members are urged to settle their contributions ahead of the deadline.

“Apart from over-the-counter payment facilities, our bank partners and we have online platforms where employers and members can make their SSS payments in the convenience and safety of their homes or offices,” SSS President and CEO Aurora C. Ignacio said.