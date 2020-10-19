Mountain bike for P3,000?: San Miguel rolls out bicycle program for employees

San Miguel launches a bicycle program for employees where some of the cost are shouldered by the company. Handout

MANILA - San Miguel Corp said Monday it launched a bicycle program to provide an alternative mode of transportation for employees while quarantine restrictions remain in place to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Under the project, employees and extended workforce can avail of bicycles that ranges from P2,000 to P3,000 which they can pay for up to 12 months without interest, SMC said in a statement.

SMC pays for bulk of the cost, it said.

Commuter bikes with basket, light and drum breaks were made available for P2,080 while the compact, hardtail mountain bikes with front suspension, front and rear disc breaks and gearing were sold to workers for P3,000, SMC said.

Demand for bicycles surged when transport authorities allowed its use on main thoroughfares to augment the limited public transport.

“We understand there’s also a need to provide convenience and additional safety to many of our workers, when they go to work,” said SMC president and chief operating Ramon Ang.

“Right now, our transportation system is still limited, and we see that more of our employees are biking to work. So we thought to provide them new bicycles," he added.

SMC said it initially bought 1,500 units which were immediately sold out. More units will be available for employees, it said.

“With more and more cities putting up bike lanes, and with even our major thoroughfares devoting space for cyclists, biking to work is now a more viable option for many Filipinos. It lessens your risk of exposure to COVID-19 because you are socially-distanced and outdoors; it promotes better cardio health, and you don’t need to pay for fares," Ang said.

The company had earlier launched other anti-coronavirus efforts for its employees including RT-PCR testing.

Authorities said it would explore the possibility of installing bike lanes along EDSA. Several cities have implemented bike lanes in their jurisdictions during the pandemic.