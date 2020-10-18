Apple's move to sell iPhone 12 sans charger 'might backfire': tech pundit

Apple's iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are seen in an illustration released in Cupertino, California, U.S. October 13, 2020. Apple Inc./Handout via Reuters

MANILA - Apple's move to release its iPhone 12 series sans chargers and earbuds may backfire, a tech editor for a major Philippine broadsheet said on Sunday.

Apple officially entered the 5G race with the launch of iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone Mini and ProMax.

Buyers of these new iPhones however, will have to purchase chargers and earbuds separately, as Apple said it wants to reduce the company's carbon footprint.

"While the idea sounds cool, especially when Apple said that it is like removing 450,000 cars from the roads every year, this strategy could backfire and could be a deal-breaker," said Manila Bulletin tech editor Art Samaniego.

"Consumers thinking of switching to iPhone would now think twice before getting the iPhone 12," Samaniego added.

Apple's move may make it even harder for it to hit its target of selling 100 million iPhone units this year, which is already challenging because of the COVID-19 crisis.

"The pandemic, however, has shaken the tech industry and I believe that the 100 million forecast is now unrealistic as people are now wary of spending on things that they buy," he said.

INDUSTRY REACTS

Samsung meanwhile has taken a swipe at Apple by pointing out that its flagship Galaxy line of 5G smartphones come with chargers and earphones.

In a post on one of Samsung's official Facebook pages, the South Korean electronics giant said its phones include "the most basic" charger on top of its state-of-the-art features.

"Our #Galaxy does give you what you are looking for. From the most basic as a charger, to the best camera, battery, performance, memory and even 120Hz screen on a smartphone," Samsung said.

Samsung also took a jab at Apple for being late to the 5G party.

On its verified US Twitter account, Samsung tweeted: "some people are just saying hi to speed now, we've been friends for a while."

Some people are just saying hi to speed now, we've been friends for a while. Get your Galaxy 5G device now. https://t.co/yNxIoxGt4h pic.twitter.com/bC1YOLe4gc — Samsung Mobile US (@SamsungMobileUS) October 13, 2020

Samaniego said that while the new 5G-enabled iPhone 12 series can do faster downloads and uploads, higher quality video streaming, more responsive gaming and HD video calls, getting chargers and earbuds for the new phones also means added expenses.

"For me, this appears like a cost-cutting measure for Apple with the expense passed on to consumers. The device would now be more expensive to users as they will now shoulder the cost of the accessories that should be shipped with the device."

Companies that sell iPhone accessories, however, stand to benefit.

"This is however good for third-party accessories suppliers," he added.

Apples shares stumbled over 3 percent during the release, a report said.

-- With a report from Reuters