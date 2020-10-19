10 WiFi buses deployed in Manila to aid in distance learning: Globe

10 school services will go around Manila to provide free internet access for distance learning under a joint project by the city government and Globe Telecom. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – Globe Telecom said Monday it deployed 10 school buses that would go around Manila to provide internet connectivity that teachers and students could use for distance learning.

Under the “KonekTayo WiFi” project, school buses equipped with special antennas will go around communities in the capital every day, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to broadcast WiFi signal, Globe said in a statement.

Among the covered areas are Pasaje del Carmen Street, Remigio Street, 853 Gonzalo Gil Puyat Street, 924 Bilibid Viejo Street, Tomas Mapua Street, Alfonso Mendoza Street, Dalupan Street, Oroqueta Street, and Basco Street, according to Globe.

The use of “KonekTayo” would be free for the first hour for public school students and teachers who were given Globe SIM cards by the local government, the company said.

Users may extend the internet service by paying as low as P15 a day, Globe added.

Globe Telecom Chairman Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala said the company was eyeing to partner with other local government units to expand the scope of the initiative.

“Internet access is needed by students to pursue online education, by workers to continue earning a living while working from home, by families to stay connected with each other,” he said.

The project would also provide support to school bus operators, whose livelihoods were disrupted by the pandemic since in-person classes remain indefinitely prohibited, Globe said.

Classes in public schools resumed last Oct. 5 under a distance-learning scheme, where students would be studying from home through modules, online classes, television and radio.

Some students and teachers have complained of poor internet connectivity affecting online classes.