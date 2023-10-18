A store clerk counts their US dollar bills inside a money changer stall in Manila on September 23, 2022. The Philippine peso fell to a new record low for the fourth straight day today, closing at P58.50 against the US dollar. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Malacañang has ordered government agencies to immediately implement the national strategy on anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing.

Memorandum Circular No. 37, signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on Oct. 16, 2023, seeks national agencies' support for the National Anti-Money Laundering, Counter-Terrorism Financing and Counter-Proliferation Financing Strategy 2023-2027.

The strategy, however, must be implemented as soon as possible so the country can get out of the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) Grey List by January 2024. The task force monitors money laundering and terrorist financing globally.

As of September this year, the Palace said only 10 out of the 18 International Country Risk Guide (ICRG) Action Points need to be addressed.

Based on the memorandum order, the "urgent implementation of the NACS 2023-2027, particularly its Strategic Objective 1, will intensify and expedite efforts to address deficiencies identified by the FATF ICRG."

It was also expected for the Philippines to undergo another mutual evaluation by 2026.

"Under international standards on combating [money laundering, terrorism financing], countries are required to identify, assess and understand the money laundering and terrorism financing risks for the country," it read.

Countries fighting these were also mandated to "apply a risk-based approach to ensure that measures to prevent or mitigate [money laundering, terrorist financing] are commensurate with the risks identified," the memorandum added.

Heads of all concerned departments, agencies, bureaus, and instrumentalities of the national government, including government-owned or -controlled corporations (GOCCs), while local government units (LGUs) were encouraged to

immediately review and assess the respective deliverables of their office under the ICRG Action Plans.

assign focal person/s tasked to ensure that all deliverables are completed and all targets are achieved by 30 November 2023

establish a mechanism for monitoring of progress and reporting of completion of each deliverable.

To determine the country's national risk assessment (NRA), government agencies, departments, bureaus, GOCCs, and those included in the money laundering/terrorist financing need to extend support and participate in this endeavor.

Such offices, and those named in the memorandum's Annex A, will be referred as the ML/TF NRA Working Group and will have 9 subgroups:

Threat Assessment;

National Vulnerability;

Banking Sector Vulnerability;

Securities Sector Vulnerability;

Insurance Sector Vulnerability;

Other Financial Institutions' Vulnerability;

Designated Non-Financial Business and Professions Vulnerability;

Financial Inclusion Products Risk Assessment; and

Non-profit Organizations

The Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) will be the lead agency of the ML/TF NRA working group.

The AMLC must formulate and issue guidelines on the matter, said the Palace.

"The AMLC may call upon any government department, agency, bureau or office, including GOCCs, and invite LGUs and representatives from the private sector, to provide assistance in attaining its objectives, subject to existing laws, rules and regulations," the memorandum read.

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. last July issued Executive Order (EO) No. 33, which formed the anti-money laundering strategy for 2023-2027.

The EO notably added the prevention of "proliferation financing" as among the concerns of the government.

