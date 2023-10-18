'Not a Bot': X launches subscription for new PH, NZ users

MANILA — Social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, is testing a subscription service for new users in the Philippines and New Zealand.

The microblogging site said that starting October 17, new users in the two countries will first be asked to verify their phone number, then choose among three subscription plans under their "Not a Bot" program:

-a $1 annual fee, which enables them to tweet, and like, reply to, repost and quote other posts, and bookmark these tweets;

-X Premium, which costs up to P600 monthly in the Philippines and will give the users a blue check mark;

-be a Verified Organization, which gives businesses, non-profits, and government institutions a gold check mark.

New users who won't subscribe will only be able to read tweets, watch videos, and follow accounts.

Existing users are not affected by this test, the social media site said.

X said this test was developed to fight spam, platform manipulation, and bot activity.

"This will evaluate a potentially powerful measure to help us combat bots and spammers on X, while balancing platform accessibility with the small fee amount," the platform said.

X owner Elon Musk earlier said that the platform may introduce a monthly fee for all users, citing the need to cut down on bots.

"Because a bot costs a fraction of a penny — call it a tenth of a penny — but if somebody even has to pay a few dollars, some minor amount, the effective cost of bots is very high," he said.

The tech tycoon has made multiple changes since taking over the site for $44 billion in October last year, when it was known as Twitter.

He has fired thousands of employees, introduced a paid premium option, cut content moderation and reinstated formerly banned accounts including that of former US president Donald Trump.

He said in July the platform had lost roughly half its advertising revenue.