More cruise projects eyed after PH named best destination

Foreign tourists from the Silver Spirit cruise ship are given a Philippine Fiesta-themed welcome as they arrive at the Eva Macapagal Super Terminal in Manila on February 15, 2023. The event marks the restart of cruise tourism in the country after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Department of Tourism. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) said it plans to further improve the ports in the country, especially now that the country has been named "Best Cruise Destination in Asia 2023" at the World Cruise Awards.

“Kami po ay nagagalak at proud na finally nakakuha ang Pilipinas ng Best Cruise Destination Award na nagpapakita po ng pagkilala sa mga hakbang ng pamahalaan sa pangunguna po ng Department of Tourism (DOT) katulong po ang iba’t ibang ahensya ng gobyerno gaya po ng Philippine Ports Authority,” said PPA General Manager Jay Santiago.

Among the current ports under the management of PPA that receive cruise vessels are the Port of Currimao in Ilocos Norte, Salomague in Ilocos Sur, Manila, Bohol, and El Nido in Palawan.

The agency also plans to add cruise terminals in other locations such as Coron in Palawan, Siargao, Camiguin, Boracay, and Puerto Galera.

According to PPA's records in September 2023, since the return of cruise tourism in the country in February 2023, the agency has served a total of 46,657 passengers from ship calls at the ports.

The agency said that the enhancement of port facilities includes the ongoing construction of dedicated cruise terminals that will contribute to the growth of cruise tourism in the Philippines.

“On the part of PPA, nagsimula na tayo na magtayo ng mga terminals na dedicated lang sa cruise operations, sinisugurado natin na ang mga pantalan ay kakayanin i-accommodate ang mga naglalakihang cruise ships na inaasahan nating dadating sa mga nalalapit na panahon,” Santiago said.

On September 25, 2023, in conjunction with the celebration of World Tourism Day, PPA launched its travel campaign called #PPAsyalTayo, aiming to introduce famous tourist destinations near the ports to the public, including popular local cuisine, must-visit places, and activities that should be tried.