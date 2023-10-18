IMF: Israel-Hamas war may lead to higher inflation

Israeli troops in Armoured Personnel Carriers patrolling along the Israel-Gaza border on Oct. 17, 2023. Hannibal Hanschke, EPA-EFE

MANILA - The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday that the ongoing Israel-Hamas war may lead to a weaker global output and higher inflation.

At the Regional Economic Outlook for Asia and Pacific press conference, Krishna Srinivasan, IMF Director for Asia and Pacific Department, said they are still assessing the effect of the conflict on the global economy. But she said it could potentially lead to a rise in the prices of oil, and eventually raise prices of goods in many parts of the world.

“It will be very hard for us [to determine] what will impact right now. What we could say is there could be an impact on energy prices, oil prices. And again the impact would be country-specific,” he said.

Though no oil facilities have been affected in the conflict, the war could create tension among oil-producing nations in the Middle East.

Srinivasan added that based on studies, every time oil prices surge, it directly affects inflation.

“For [a] 10 percent increase in oil prices, global output for next year comes down by 0.15 percent and inflation goes up by .4 percent. That’s a global number. The impact will vary depending if one is an oil importer or oil exporter,” he said.

Inflation quickened for a second straight month in September as food prices rose, despite the government imposing a price cap on rice.

Inflation climbed to 6.1 percent in September, faster than the 5.3 percent in August, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority.

IMF said the global economy is expected to slow down this year to 3 percent from last year’s 3.5 percent. It is expected to further slow down to 2.9 percent next year.

Among the reasons are the geopolitical conflicts like the wars in Ukraine-Russia and Israel-Hamas, the worsening property crisis in China, and the tightening of monetary policies worldwide.

Though IMF sees a much optimistic picture in the Asia Pacific region, which is expected to contribute about 2/3 to the global growth this year. IMF expects the region to grow by 4.6 percent this year and 4.2 percent next year.

The Philippines, on the other hand, is expected to grow by 5.3 percent from the initial outlook of 6.2 percent. Though this is a downgrade from the previous forecast, it is still among the highest in the region.

“This year’s growth is a bit weaker for many factors including initially underspending in the government, the impact of monetary tightening, and weaker external environment, which is a similar story to many ASEAN countries,” said Shanaka Peiris, Division Chief of Regional Studies, Asia and Pacific at IMF.

He added that inflation may only ease next year, and urged the central bank not to quickly cut down monetary policy rates. “The current restrictive policy should help down inflation by Q1 next year. We don’t think it will come to within target this year.”