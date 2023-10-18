Group sounds alarm on Philippines' rising debt

MANILA - The Freedom from Debt Coalition (FDC) on Wednesday raised concern about the Philippines' ability to repay its ballooning debt after several global financial institutions downgraded their economic outlook for the country this year.

The Philippines’ outstanding debt swelled to a new record of P14.35 trillion in August while its debt-to-GDP ratio stood at 61 percent.

Economic managers have earlier said that with robust economic growth, the country could easily settle its obligations.

But FDC President Rene Ofreneo pointed out that weakening global growth will weigh down the Philippine economy. He said the country was unlikely to hit even the lower end of the 6 to 7 percent growth target range set by economic managers.

“This year, ang growth rate po natin sabi ng ADB (Asian Development Bank) at World Bank, hindi aabot ng 6 percent,” said Ofreneo.

The IMF downgraded its gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast for the country this year to 5.3 percent while the World Bank pegged the expansion at 5.6 percent, which are both below the government target of 6 to 7 percent.

DEBT SERVICE

The FDC also claims that the proposed national budget for 2024 is not aligned with the Philippine constitution since, when summed up, debt repayments could be bigger than the allocation for education. Under the Constitution, education should be given the biggest chunk in the spending plan.

Ofreneo said that P924.7 billion pesos has been allocated to the education sector in 2024, while debt repayment could be as high as P1.939 trillion, when principal payments, interest payments and net lending are taken into consideration.

He cited computations made by Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman during a House budget hearing.

“Ang sabi sa saligang batas, education shall be the highest priority pero mayroong magic na ginagawa sila,” said Ofreneo, referring to the government’s debt service reporting wherein they exclude the principal amortization amount from budget expenditures.

A congressional think tank earlier also said the country’s debt burden is growing faster than overall budget increase, and over half of the 2024 budget can no longer be allocated to productive expenses.

The Congressional Policy and Budget Research Department said interest payments next year could amount to P670.5 billion, which would leave little room for government to spend on productive endeavors.

Even President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier said the Philippines' debt-to-GDP ratio was ‘worrying’.

But Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno has repeatedly said that the country’s debt level is no cause for concern, saying the debt-to-GDP ratio could decline to 60 percent by 2025.

Diokno also said that the Philippines’ credit ratings from various global debt watchers, which it managed to keep despite a series of downgrades globally during the pandemic,are testaments to their confidence in the country’s ability to pay its debt.

Meanwhile, Eduardo Tadem, Convenor for the Program on Alternative Development of the University of the Philippines Center for Integrative and Development Studies pushed for a wealth tax to bring in more government revenues and to reduce the country’s debt dependency.

Citing French economist Thomas Pikkety, Tadem said taxation is much more preferable to debt in terms of justice and efficiency.

“Sa Philippines, may mga (wealth tax) proposals na nakasalang pero hindi pa masyadong pinapansin ng gobyerno. Ang gusto nila consumption taxes pa rin. Of course, consumption taxes are regressive taxes because they hit the poor more than rich,” he said.