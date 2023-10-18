Get data privacy officers for gov't agencies, group urges

MANILA - A group advocating for cybersecurity urged the government to improve its cybersecurity infrastructure and designate a data privacy officer per agency, amid recent cyber attacks on government websites.

Scam Watch Pilipinas said the government should also conduct regular training for its cyber security personnel to update their knowledge and skills in addressing cyber threats.

"Dapat seryosohin na rin ng government na kailangan nilang paigtingin ‘yung cybersecurity infrastructure nila. At the same time, kailangan din nila paigtingin ‘yung skill level ng mga nasa IT o cyber security personnel nila,” Scam Watch Pilipinas co-founder Jocel De Guzman told ABS-CBN News on the sidelines of the Philippine Marketing Association’s General Membership Meeting on Wednesday.

"Lahat sila naka-asa ngayon sa DICT. Ang dapat diyan per office, mayroon kang data privacy officer, o kaya mayroon kang chief cybersecurity information officer, CSO, para paigtingin at bantayan ang digital properties nila. Kasi nasa digital age na tayo eh,” he added.

"Kailangan yearly ina-update mo ‘yung skills mo, kasi nagbabago ‘yung paraan kung paano mag-protect. Kaya nga ‘yung mga anti-virus software mo, lagi ka nag-a-update. Same din when it comes to the skill level of cybersecurity experts natin,” De Guzman noted.

Among the agencies with websites that were attacked are the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) and the Bureau of Immigration (BI).

The House of Representatives’ website was attacked twice — defaced on Sunday and voluntarily taken down on Tuesday after experiencing "suspicious and unusual activities."

CONFIDENTIAL FUNDS

Scam Watch Pilipinas’s co-founder expressed support for allocating confidential funds to the Department of Information and Communications Technology, noting that they are the country’s frontliners in the war against cybercriminals.

"Kailangan na kailangan talaga ‘yung confidential funds. ‘Yung cybercrime investigation and coordinating center, at yung cybersecurity sector ng DICT, pumapasok sa investigation. So nasa law enforcement din yan. Yung mga kalaban mo dyan cyber criminals na. Walang pinagkaiba to any other law enforcement agency ngayon ‘yung DICT. Kasi sila ‘yung front mo when it comes to digital warfare, para labanan itong cybercriminals na ito,” De Guzman said.

“Yung P300 million kulang pa ‘yun,” he added.

A House panel reallocated the P300 million confidential funds in DICT’s proposed 2024 budget to intelligence agencies. DICT will retain P25 million from the allocation for Maintenance and Other Operating Expenses.

KONTRASCAM ATTITUDE

Scam Watch Pilipinas advised Filipinos to develop a “kontrascam” attitude to prevent becoming a victim of online scams. These are: