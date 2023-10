MANILA -- Far Eastern University's (FEU) board of directors has authorized the company to enter into a shareholder's agreement with MGHI Holdings, Inc. , a member of the United Laboratories Inc. (Unilab) group.

According to the agreement, both FEU and MGHI will invest up to P300 million each in Higher Academia Inc., which will then by the assets of Colegio de Sebastian in Pampanga.

The school offers secondary and tertiary education in San Fernando, Pampanga.

