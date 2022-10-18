Burnham Park in Baguio City. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News file photo

MANILA - Airbnb, the online community that allows homeowners and boutique real estate developers to rent out their accommodations through the internet, has new data showing domestic tourism’s continued surge in the Philippines.

Filipinos using Airbnb have voted with 'their fingers', with Baguio, Quezon City, and Tagaytay City as the top searched destinations by Filipinos on Airbnb in the second quarter of 2022.

Baguio, known as the summer capital of the Philippines thanks to its cold weather, was again the top destination.

The largest increase in guest searches from pre-pandemic levels belonged to Tagaytay, followed by Dumaguete and Calaca.

Meanwhile, Filipinos have continued to patronize long term stays of 28 days or more, Airbnb’s fastest-growing category by trip length.

This has spiked by 25 percent year-on-year, and 90 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Other top destinations included Guagua in Pampanga, Unisan in Quezon, and Jala-jala in Rizal.

“We are seeing fundamental shifts in travel that are creating new opportunities for the tourism sector. It is incredibly exciting to see that Filipinos are traveling longer and to more diverse locations, which bodes well for the sector’s ongoing recovery,” said Amanpreet Bajaj, Airbnb’s General Manager for Southeast Asia, India, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Andrew Staples, Economist Impact’s Regional Policy and Insights Head for Asia Pacific, said that since the pandemic, Filipino travelers have been thinking more about their impact on local communities, economies and the environment.

"This awakening of sorts has accelerated the push toward a more responsible form of travel,” Staples said.

Steve Dailisan, AirAsia Philippines’ Head of communications and public affairs, says they are also excited about how Filipinos have started to diversify their tourism destinations.

“As the travel rebound accelerates, we are widening our domestic reach and launching new routes to more local destinations,” Dailisan said.

Overall Airbnb notes the key drivers of tourism in the Philippines now include remote work opportunities at new destinations and sustainable tourism on top of leisure.