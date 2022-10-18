Watch more News on iWantTFC

The Philippine Chamber of Commerce said on Tuesday it was working with the Department of Information and Communication Technology to identify disadvantaged areas in terms of connectivity to extend much needed aid for micro, small and medium enterprises.

PCCI Vice President for Industrial Affairs Ferdinand Ferrer said the pandemic has highlighted the digital divide in the country where connected businesses survived while the unconnected failed to thrive.

"There was a severe disconnect with their customers and suppliers, so [they] really had difficulty surviving," Ferrer said in an interview with ANC.

"The Philippines needs digital connectivity in order to sustain the growth that we are having and in future-proofing the businesses now and in the future," he added.

Pushing for digital connectivity and getting small businesses online will help not only the entrepreneurs but also the economy, he said.