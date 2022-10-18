MANILA -- Reining in inflation remains the number one priority of the administration’s economic team, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said as the country continues to grapple with rising food and fuel costs.

Marcos Jr. made the statement following his meeting with his economic managers in Malacanang Tuesday to discuss his administration’s “policy directions for the rest of the year and the first quarter of next year.”

“Number one priority is still inflation. We will continue to use interest rates to mitigate the effects,” the President said in a tweet.

A recent Pulse Asia survey released in October showed that 42 percent of Filipinos disapproved of the Marcos administration’s performance in controlling inflation, which has emerged as the top urgent national concern of Filipinos.

But Marcos said that compared to other countries, the Philippines “is doing better in terms of inflation.”

“We may have to defend the peso in the coming months, but the overall forecast is that we are still doing better than other countries in terms of inflation, though economic developments are still anticipated,” he said.

Meanwhile, Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said that high inflation is expected to slow down the country’s economic growth by 0.6 percent than its expected level in 2023.

“While we expect our poverty situation to improve as we continue our recovery, inflation and rising interest rates will mute this improvement,” he said in a briefing in Malacanang.

Balisacan says the Marcos government plans to address inflation by continuing to provide assistance “to the most vulnerable...groups by continuing the subsidy programs currently extended by the DSWD, assistance to farmers and fisherfolk, to our drivers.”

“But most importantly we are monitoring our developments closely so we can deploy our monetary tools, interest rate, and how we can intervene in our financial market to tame, including the depreciation of the peso,” he said.

Balisacan added that while the economic team addresses short-term economic challenges including the weakening peso and interest rates, the Marcos administration continues to remain focused on achieving its short-term and medium-term goals.

“As we do seek for solutions to the short-term challenges, we are very careful that we do not compromise our medium-term goals. We just have to put the economy to a higher growth trajectory so that we can achieve more jobs, high quality jobs and reduce poverty rapidly. That’s the overall architecture of the plan,” he said.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and recent typhoons that devastated several agricultural areas in the Philippines will continue to affect the country’s economic outlook, Balisacan said.

“As a small, open economy, the Philippines cannot escape the effects of these global headwinds,” he said.

Balisacan noted that through the administration’s Medium-Term Fiscal Program and Philippine Development Plan, the country will have a robust roadmap for navigating short-term challenges and uncertainties.

“At the same time, we are laying the groundwork for faster, more inclusive growth that generates high-quality employment to reduce poverty rapidly,” Balisacan said.

