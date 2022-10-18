MANILA - Globe Telecom on Tuesday said it has installed 252 5G-ready cell sites in Mindanao.

As of the end of June, Globe said its 5G network has reached 85.8 percent of key cities in Visayas and Mindanao and 96.6 percent in the National Capital Region in terms of 5G outdoor coverage.



The Ayala-led telco said it has registered a "steady hike" in 5G usage in Mindanao, specifically in Davao City and in Libona in Cagayan De Oro.

5G data traffic jumped 73.4 percent from January to June, it said.

Meanwhile, the number of devices serviced by Globe's 5G network grew by 52.6 percent to 2.7 million by the end of the first semester of 2022 from 1.62 million in January, it added.

Globe said its 5G download speed is up to 156.84 Mbps, which is even higher in Metro Manila at 167.63 Mbps.

“We continue to invest in the latest mobile technologies like 5G as part of our commitment to bring better mobile experiences that can uplift the lives of our customers no matter where they are in the country,” said Darius Delgado, Head of Globe’s Consumer Mobile Business.

Globe said it has spent over P50.5 billion of its P89 billion capital expenditure set for the year.

