7-Eleven opens drive-thru store in Subic Bay

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 18 2021 01:37 PM

The facade of 7-Eleven drive-thru in Subic Bay. Photo: 7-Eleven Philippines Facebook Page
MANILA - Convenience store chain 7-Eleven has opened a drive-thru store for quick food grabs in Subic Bay. 

In a Facebook post last Oct.16, 7-Eleven said its drive-thru branch located at SBGP FSI Commercial Complex in Subic Bay Gateway Park, Subic Bay Freeport Zone is now open. 

The drive-thru is open from 4 a.m. to 12 m.n., it said.

Customers can purchase food, coffee and drinks without leaving their cars, but they can also park their cars and dine-in, the operator said.

 

Philippine Seven earlier said it has realigned its strategies during the pandemic by bringing stores near communities. It has also rolled out cash-recycling machines in select stores.

