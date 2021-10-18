7-Eleven opens drive-thru store in Subic Bay

The facade of 7-Eleven drive-thru in Subic Bay. Photo: 7-Eleven Philippines Facebook Page

MANILA - Convenience store chain 7-Eleven has opened a drive-thru store for quick food grabs in Subic Bay.

In a Facebook post last Oct.16, 7-Eleven said its drive-thru branch located at SBGP FSI Commercial Complex in Subic Bay Gateway Park, Subic Bay Freeport Zone is now open.

The drive-thru is open from 4 a.m. to 12 m.n., it said.

Customers can purchase food, coffee and drinks without leaving their cars, but they can also park their cars and dine-in, the operator said.

Philippine Seven earlier said it has realigned its strategies during the pandemic by bringing stores near communities. It has also rolled out cash-recycling machines in select stores.