MANILA — The government paused the construction of the Bicol Express train as funding for the project has not been finalized, Philippine National Railways (PNR) General Manager Jeremy Regino said Tuesday.

In the initial plan, China was supposed to be the government's partner in funding the Bicol Express train project, also known as PNR South Long Haul.

The country however is still uncertain whether this will push through, despite the ongoing construction of the North-South Commuter Railway that will connect Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, and Laguna.

The finance and transportation departments are working to find alternative sources of funding.

It is possible that the project may be financed through Official Development Assistance (ODA) or through a hybrid collaboration between the government and the private sector or PPP.

Regino did not mention how long the government is willing to wait for funding from China. Negotiations are ongoing between China and the Philippine government, he said.

"If it is not concluded then we will have to look for other options rather than continuously waiting for a China-funded South Long Haul project," Regino said.

Currently, there are trips from Naga to Ligao, and the goal is to extend this route to Legaspi once the Alabang-Tutuban route is closed next year to make way for the construction of the North-South Commuter Rail.

"While the funding source for the South Long Haul is being fixed or arranged, we cannot let our province-mates wait. So the PNR right now, the stoppage of operations will mean a gain for our southern province-mates because the rollings stocks plying the routes in Metro Manila will now ply the routes from Calamba to Legazpi," Regino said.

The PNR South Long Haul will cover a distance of 565 kilometers, traveling between Sucat, Paranaque, and Matnog, Sorsogon.

The project was supposed to be funded with a loan of P142 billion from the Export Import Bank of China, but it has not been approved yet.

"Principally, its (challenge) is the right of interest as well as the priorities of the Chinese government to choose which projects they would want to finance and pursue so those are the two… the right of interest is a matter of interest and how badly or how enthusiastically China would want to pursue the project," Regino said.

PNR is hopeful that hosting the Asian Rail CEO Conference this year will provide them with insights from other rail systems in Asia. The Philippines last hosted the conference in 1996.