MANILA - Senator Raffy Tulfo grilled the Department of Trade and Industry on Monday over the supposedly unhealthy level of sodium in instant noodles sold in the Philippines.

The only problem was that it was not in the DTI’s mandate to regulate salt content in food.

At the budget hearing of DTI, Tulfo brought to the Senate several instant noodle products and showed them to DTI officials. Tulfo pointed out that the products contain high levels of sodium, which he said was bad for health.

Citing health experts, Tulfo said a person can consume 2,000mg of sodium per day, but one cup of instant noodles already has 1,600mg.

Tulfo said the most affected by this are the poor who often buy these products.

"Eto po mga instant noodle na ito, hindi lang po once a day kino-consume ng mahihirap kasi this is the only food they can afford. Kaya ang tawag dito "poor man's food." Some of this consumed twice a day, three times a day at minsan may kasama pa meryenda," said Tulfo.

But Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual said DTI is not the right agency to handle such concerns. He cited a section of a law, which states that the responsibility for food items does not fall on the DTI.

He said DTI only handles non-food items, while the Department of Health or Food and Drug Administration handles other products, especially food items.

"We'll bring it up with the proper authority," Pascual said.

Tulfo said the DTI can also ask manufacturers to lower sodium levels, like what is being done in other countries.

Tulfo clarified he is not against instant noodles as these products are eaten by the majority of poor people and are also used as relief goods during typhoons. But he asked authorities to also check the health impact of such items being sold in supermarkets.

RELATED VIDEO