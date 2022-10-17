MANILA - Cash remittances coursed through banks grew 4.3 percent to $2.72 billion in August, according to the data released Monday by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

August's total is higher than the $2.61 billion recorded in the same month last year, the BSP said.



From January to August, cash remittances reached $20.99 billion, up 3 percent compared to $20.38 billion in the same period last year, data showed.

"The expansion in cash remittances in August 2022 was due to the growth in receipts from land-based and sea-based workers," the BSP said.

United States, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and Qatar are the biggest contributor to cash remittances in terms of country source in the first 8 months of the year, according to the central bank.

Personal remittances, meanwhile, rose 4.4 percent in August to $3.02 billion from $2.89 billion in the same period last year, the BSP said.

For the first 8 months, personal remittances reached $23.3 billion, 3 percent higher than the $22.67 billion in the same comparable period.

Remittances in the fourth quarter are expected to temporarily strengthen the peso against the US dollar. The peso closed at P58.935 to a dollar on Friday. Its record low is P59 to $1.

