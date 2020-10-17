Business Mentor: Tips for Success

Consumers visit a small business selling farm produce. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News file photo

Not everyone is born to become an entrepreneur. Some even had business moguls as parents and yet do not have the slightest interest in the business. Some choose to learn the ins and outs of business because they know that this is their only way how they can improve life for their family.

In my almost three decades in the business, I’ve had my share of ups and downs.



As a business mentor, my job is to encourage aspiring entrepreneurs to take that leap and explore all the possibilities, to realize their true calling, and to enrich themselves with the knowledge they need for the business that they have chosen.

Indeed, being in a business has both advantages and disadvantages. If you are a person who loves facing challenges and embracing change, success is not far away.

Being an entrepreneur is one of the most exciting professions in the world, although, it goes with a lot of risks, as well. An entrepreneur should be dead-serious about what he is getting himself into if he wants to stay in the business. Thus, he needs to have a lot on his sleeves to make things happen.

1. Become exceptional. Obviously, there are tons of businesses that offer the same products and services. But what could take you to your goal is to create something that would make you standout from the crowd. Instead of just imitating a competitor, why not focus on opportunities where you can actually address existing problems.

2. Think like a million-dollar genius. You should create, formulate, and develop ideas and strategies that can take you further than you have hoped for. You may have come across some cocky businessmen who just boasts about how great their concepts are for their business. As annoying as they may seem, their cockiness helps to push themselves more so that they become different and unique, and build a company with a large business potential.

3. Dream about how you can change the world. Great minds think big from the start because they want to become the first to do something that has not been done before. Others may think of these entrepreneurs as weird or just wasting resources, but these dreamers just want to come up with something magnificent.

4. Take part in a large network that can help you with your goals. Entrepreneurs don’t need to spend too much hiring great leaders for their company. You can instead learn from others by being part of a great business network where you can mingle with different people dealing with different aspects in a business.

5. Learn to listen. Being a boss does not mean that you know everything. There will always come a time where others would come up to you and give you suggestions. Listening to what others say can help you build your company.

Success comes with a lot of perks. Here are some of them.

1. You become your own boss. Your time is in your hands. This doesn’t mean though that you can opt to wake up at 12 noon every day.

2. You can earn more. This will happen if you provide great quality products or services, and address a particular problem of the consumers.

3. You are in control of your destiny. You get to implement your ideas and look into its effectivity without having to be dictated by any superior. Although listening to others’ opinions may be helpful, still, the last decision comes from you.

4. You get to be more involved with the community. There is always a reason to give thanks to our Maker and to share our blessing to others. I believe that as an entrepreneur, I have the responsibility to take care of my community. I feel exhilarated whenever I see the happy faces of the people that I have reached out to. Not expecting anything in return but just embracing God’s grace.

Entrepreneurship is not like laying in a bed of roses. It is a combination of happiness, fear, frustration, and satisfaction. We just need to balance our life and realize that all the sacrifices we do are for our family and for establishing a life that can be an inspiration to others.

