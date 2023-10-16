Seoul, Taipei flights as low as P1 in AirAsia 'piso' sale

MANILA -- Air Asia is launching a "piso sale" for the last time in 2023.

Flights to Seoul, Taipei, Bohol, Boracay, Palawan and several other destinations are available for as low as P1 base fare, the low-cost airline said.

Travelers can book their airplane seats from October 16 to 25. They can travel anytime between March 4, 2024 to March 19, 2025.

The promo fares however are still subject to terms and conditions, taxes and surcharges which can raise the overall cost of the flight, AirAsia said in its promotional statement.

