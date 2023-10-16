MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday vowed support for cooperatives, saying they are instrumental in the country's agricultural sector.

Marcos underscored the need to further organize farmers' organizations and cooperatives to ensure that they are "strong, well-funded, and well-managed" to boost agricultural production.

"The cooperative movement is very closely related to agriculture because for the simple reason that we need to consolidate our farmers," Marcos said in his speech during the celebration of the National Cooperative Day at the Heroes Hall in Malacañang.

"Eh the farmers, maliliit lang 'yan, kapag isa lang 'yan, walang nakikinig dIyan. Pero kapag marami na 'yan, e kahit 'yung congressman ninyo, 'yung mayor ninyo makikinig na sa inyo dahil the cooperative has some influence," he added.

(The farmers are only small, when they are alone, no one listens. But when there are many, even your congressman, and your mayor will listen to you because the cooperative has some influence.)

Marcos said they have started the process of consolidating farmers' associations and cooperatives, adding that the goal is to expand cultivated land.

In doing so, it would become easier for farmers to mechanize agricultural processes, leading to higher yields and lower production costs, he said.



"The cooperative movement will organize the cooperatives, para maging 150 hectares, 200 hectares, 250 hectares. 'Yun 'yung pinakamalalaking makinarya magagamit na natin, worthwhile na 'yon," Marcos said.

(The cooperative movement will organize the cooperatives, to become 150 hectares, 200 hectares, and 250 hectares. That's the biggest machinery we can use, that's worthwhile.)

Marcos noted the need to introduce amendments to the Cooperative Code "to ensure a stronger and more dynamic cooperative sector, especially assisting more farmers and fisherfolk to increase their production."

The President also expressed support for the Cooperative Development Authority (CDA), the agency tasked to promote the viability and growth of cooperatives around the country.

"Nandito ang gobyerno para tiyakin na kung ano ang kailangan ng CDA ay mabibigay para makatulong naman, dahil malaki ang hinihingi namin sa inyo, hindi madaling trabaho ito," he said.

(The government is here to make sure that what the CDA needs is provided to help because we are asking a lot from you, it is not an easy job.)